Video report by Emma Hayward

A family say they are mystified about why their home was covered in blue paint in a vandal attack by two quad bikers.

The period property, in North Anston, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was left damaged following the incident on Saturday, 27 April.

In video captured on the family's CCTV camera, two men can be seen approaching the house on Ryton Road and using a canister to shower the door, windows and walls with paint before driving off.

Owner Jayne, who asked not to be named in full, said she had spent the last decade carefully restoring the house and has no idea why it was targeted.

"The only thing we can think of is that it was the wrong house," she said.

Paint streaks can been seen on the window from inside the house

"Let’s hope it was the wrong house because I am worried that if it was meant to be us then something will happen again."

Efforts to clean the property since the attack have been futile.

Jayne's daughter Bec said: "Obviously it won't come off, it leaves just like a residue. It has been jet washed and nothing moves. It has been wiped and it doesn't come off.

"My mum keeps the blind closed now as she doesn't want to see it."

The two men on quad-bikes vandalised the house using a paint canister which they they thew in the garden

Jayne and her family are hoping that the paint will eventually be able to be removed from the detached house.

"I am devastated, absolutely devastated. It is a gorgeous house. It has taken a long time doing everything up. It doesn't feel like the same house," she added.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating.

A spokesperson said: "It is alleged that two unknown offenders riding a quad bike approach the property and defaced the front exterior with blue paint.

"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information about those responsible that may assist officers with their investigation is urged to get in touch."

