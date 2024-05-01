Police have named a woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide.

Karen O'Leary, 63, was found dead after police and firefighters were called to Fearnville Close in the Oakwood area of Leeds on 25 April.

The body of 61-year-old Dennis O’Leary was also discovered.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into this very serious incident.

"We are treating her death as a domestic related murder and are not looking for anyone else in connection with either her or Mr O’Leary’s death.

"Specially trained officers continue to support family members at what is clearly a dreadful time for them."

