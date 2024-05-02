A teenager has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) after an attack at a school in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday, 1 May after the incident at Birley Academy.

Two women in their 20s and a child suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

The boy, who has also been charged with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, 3 May.

