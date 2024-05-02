Play Brightcove video

• Alan Cummings tells Lisa Adlam about the attack which left him seriously injured. A pensioner has spoken of the moment he was subjected to a violent "onslaught" which left him seriously injured after confronting a group of mountain bikers riding over his land.

Alan Cummings, 68, suffered a broken nose, fractured eye socket, fractured cheek bone and bruised ribs after he was attacked by one of three men illegally riding down a historic footpath that passes through his land near Cropton, on the edge of the North York Moors. The path is clearly marked with signs which ban cyclists and horse riders from using it as a right of way.

Alan Cummings suffered a fractured eye socket in the attack.

Mr Cummings said: "I am fit enough to withstand the onslaught that came at me but I think about it now.

"I am a pensioner and other pensioners could easily have had some sort of a problem and been killed by it. It makes you wonder, doesn't it?"

Mr Cummings has welcomed walkers on the land for the 33 years he has lived there, but intervened when he saw three men on bikes using the path on 20 April.

As he did so, one of them threw a bike at his feet.

Mr Cummings said: "I slipped on the mud and was pinned down. He pressed the bike into me. He kept attacking and raining blows into me."

Signs along the footpath clearly show cyclists are prohibited. Credit: ITV News

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for information following the attack

The attacker was described as being white, in his 40s or 50s, of muscular build and wearing bright cycling gear, riding a yellow bike.The other two mountain bikers were described as white, with one being over 50, wearing a tight, blue mountain biking jacket while the other was described as white, around 6ft tall, and was riding a dark coloured bike.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.