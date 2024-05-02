The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a 15-year-old boy accused of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis in Leeds.

Alfie, who was 15, was stabbed in an incident near a school in the Horsforth area on 7 November last year.

He died from a knife wound to the chest.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted causing Alfie's death but denies murder, claiming he was acting in self-defence.

He has been on trial for nine days at Leeds Crown Court.

