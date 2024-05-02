A National Grid worker who tortured his friend after falsely accusing him of stealing his work tablet has been jailed for his murder.

Nicholas Ward, 38, inflicted 51 knife wounds on 38-year-old Tony McDermott in a "brutal" two-hour attack at his flat in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Mr McDermott, a father-of-six and Arsenal supporter, died from heavy blood loss after one of the stab wounds went all the way through his left leg.

Ward, of Eton Street, Grantham, denied murder but was convicted after just two hours of jury deliberations at Lincoln Crown Court.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

Ward sobbed during his evidence but showed no reaction as the jury delivered their verdict.Judge Simon Hirst told Ward: "This was a sustained and brutal attack over a period of two hours.

"He tried to escape from both the front and back door of three Eton Street but on each occasion you dragged him back into the living room and continued your attack.

"You effectively tortured your friend for around two hours or so.

"The pain you inflicted on him must have been excruciating."

Prosecutor Simon Ash KC had told jurors Ward lost his temper after wrongly accusing McDermott of stealing his National Grid work computer on 13 October last year.

The two men - who had been friends for over 20 years - were drinking at Mr Ward's home when Ward became violent.

Mr McDermott repeatedly denied taking the tablets but Ward did not believe him. The tablets were later recovered by police in a bag belonging to Ward.

The judge dismissed as "absolute nonsense" Ward's claim he could not remember the events of that night.

Family members of Mr McDermott wore Arsenal shirts to address Ward as they read victim impact statements.

His mother described how her son was befriended by Ward 24 years ago.

"My son was always there for you," she told the court, explaining how Mr McDermott had helped Ward through being bullied, his relationship problems and the loss of his grandmother.

"You tortured him and left him on the floor like a dog," she added.

Mr McDermott's eldest daughter described her father's death as "heartbreaking".

"He was trying to get out and you Nick wouldn't let him out," she added.

"You could have stopped but you chose to carry on."

The mother of Mr McDermott's two youngest children told Ward: "You stole my baby girls' daddy."

She added: "You are a monster and I pray one day you feel this pain."

