Thursday 2 May 2024 at 12:21pm

A police officer has pleaded guilty to two terror offences over messages he shared on WhatsApp.

West Yorkshire Police constable Mohammed Adil, 26, admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas.

The image in question showed a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government.

PC Adil was charged after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into messages shared in October and November last year.

The Calderdale-based officer was arrested in November and has been suspended by West Yorkshire Police.

Adil, of Bradford, was given conditional bail until his sentencing on 4 June.