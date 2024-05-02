A metals recycling company has been fined £1.2m after a worker was hit by a 32-tonne skip wagon at a processing site.

The man was not wearing his high-visibility jacket when he was hit by the vehicle at CF Booth Limited, in Rotherham, on 10 August 2020.

He suffered a fractured skull and collar bone but has since made a full recovery.

The Health and Safety Executive said the wagon driver did not see him as he crossed the yard.

Its investigation found the site was not organised to allow pedestrians and vehicles to move around safely.

There was no adequate transport risk assessment in place.

HSE inspector Kirstie Durrans said: "If CF Booth Limited had assessed the risks and ensured vehicles and pedestrians could circulate in a safe manner, this incident could have easily been avoided.

"Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."

The company pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches and was fined £1.2m and ordered to pay costs of £5,694.85.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.