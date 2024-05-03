A paedophile who raped a girl at least 21 times from the age of nine remains at large after being sentenced to 22 years in prison.Brian Green, 74, was found guilty in his absence of five counts of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in March this year.

He then failed to attend his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, 1 May, when the lengthy term was handed down.

Det Insp Paul Greatorex, of the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit at West Yorkshire Police, said: "Brian Green has been sentenced in his absence to a lengthy jail term, reflecting the very serious non-recent offences he committed against a young and vulnerable child."A warrant is out for his arrest for failure to attend at court and we would ask anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts to contact Kirklees police."

The court heard the victim was nine years old when the abuse started. It continued over a four-year period.

Katherine Robinson, prosecuting, told the court Green would tell her she was "ugly, or stupid".

Ms Robinson said: "He said no one loved her. She suffered and continues to suffer extreme psychological harm. She was isolated."There were a minimum of 21 rapes over a four-year period. He told her not to tell anyone."The court heard Green, of no fixed address, would threaten his victim during his offending in the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire.

Danielle Graham, mitigating, told the court her client had no previous convictions.Ms Graham said: "He didn't attend his trial - I don't know why that is. Those instructing me have had no contact with him."His Honour Judge Khan KC said the girl was the victim of controlling behaviour.

"It appears there wasn't any other violence but there were threats of violence and the victim was humiliated and told she was ugly, stupid and nobody loved her and that was part of the approach of the defendant's way of controlling her," he said."I am satisfied the defendant was premeditated in the offending."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.