An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found on a boat in Grimsby.

Police were called to Royal Dock at around 2.05pm on Thursday 2 May.

Humberside Police said the identity of the man is not yet known.

Officers were called to Royal Dock in Grimsby yesterday (Thursday 2 May) Credit: MEN Media

Det Insp Tom Kelly said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation and we are following lines of enquiry to identify the man, whose death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A scene guard remains in place whilst we seek to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, and those in the area can expect to see an increased police presence."

Anyone with information that could help the inquiry is urged to get in touch.