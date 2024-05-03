Marc Jones has been elected Lincolnshire's police and crime commissioner for a third time.

The 52-year-old Conservative candidate defeated Labour's Mike Horder to hold the position he has had since 2016.

He won 39,639 of the 108,207 votes cast. However, the margin between the Conservative and Labour candidates was just 7,708.

Mr Jones said: 'I'm obviously feeling very good, it's a great result on the night. I'm really pleased I can now deliver on my agenda to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. It's a really good feeling.'

Marc Jones has been re-elected as PCC for Lincolnshire Credit: ITV Calendar

But while it was a win for the Conservative party, the gap between Labour narrowed massively. In the 2021 election the margin between them was 68,503.

Mr Jones said: 'I think what we've seen is a lot of Conservatives across the country are staying at home. That means they're undecided, they haven't chosen to vote for somebody else, they're undecided.'

PCCs appoint the chief constable and hold them to account for running the force. They set objectives for their area through a police and crime plan and set the force budget.

Lincolnshire is currently the lowest funded force in the UK per head of the population. Mr Jones said: 'I am prepared to do everything possible to challenge the Home Office on the funding. We have to make the most of what we have and be efficient, effective and innovative. But I am prepared to do everything I can to protect Lincolnshire's interests.'

Meanwhile, Labour candidate Mike Horder told ITV Calendar he felt 'the people of Lincoln had spoken.'

The City of Lincoln vote was declared separately to the county. Mr Horder won 8,041 votes there to Mr Jones' 4,695.

On his overall defeat he added: 'An awful lot of people did put their trust in me. Not enough unfortunately, but I do feel humbled by that.'