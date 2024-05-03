Local elections 2024: The results for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Tens of thousands of people across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have gone to the polls in a series of local elections to decide the make-up of councils, along with three regional metro mayors and, in Lincolnshire, a police and crime commissioner.

Here are the results as they happen:

Hull City Council

The Liberal Democrats kept control of Hull City Council, though their position was weakened by small Labour gains.

A third of the council's 57 seats were up for grabs, with the Liberal Democrats holding 11 of those going into the election, to Labour's nine.

Counting gets under way at the Guildhall in Hull.

Labour won three seats from the Liberal Democrats compared, with one changing hands the other way, narrowing the margin between the two parties to five seats.

Both sides claimed the results were an endorsement of their parties however, and there were a couple of fiery moments during the declarations as newly re-elected Bricknell councillor Peter North and Labour's leader Daren Hale used their speeches to accuse the Lib Dems of running a "toxic" campaign "vilifying" Cllr Hale.

In response, council leader Mike Ross said there was a "fair level of hypocrisy" in the accusations, dismissing them as "ridiculous".

Overall council makeup: Lib Dems 31, Labour 26

Lincoln City Council

Labour kept control of Lincoln City Council, gaining four seats. The Conservatives lost four seats, while the Liberal Democrats gained one.

It means there is no overall opposition with five seats for each the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats to Labour's 24.

Overall council makeup: Labour 24, Conservatives five, Lib Dems five

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Marc Jones has been elected Lincolnshire's police and crime commissioner for a third time.

The 52-year-old Conservative candidate defeated Labour's Mike Horder to hold the position he has had since 2016.

He won 39,639 of the 108,207 votes cast. However, the margin between the Conservative and Labour candidates was just 7,708. Mr Jones said: "I think what we've seen is a lot of Conservatives across the country are staying at home. That means they're undecided, they haven't chosen to vote for somebody else, they're undecided."

North East Lincolnshire Council

In North East Lincolnshire the Conservatives lost full control of the council.

The group had 27 of the 42 seats going into the election, but lost eight, with Labour and independents making gains. Labour took six seats.

Labour won six seats in the election Credit: ITV News

It comes five years after the Conservatives took control of the council. They remain the largest group, but lack a controlling majority.

Overall c ouncil makeup: Conservatives 19, Labour 15, independents five; Lib dems three