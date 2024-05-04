Three people have been arrested and two teenagers have been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after an altercation at a Sheffield park.

Officers were called to Mortomley Park in High Green at 6.49pm on Friday 3 May to reports of a disturbance between a group of people.

Police say that two boys, aged 16 and 17-years-old, remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The two boys have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A 22-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray.

Investigating officer DCI Sam Blakemore said: "We are working at pace to build up a clear picture of what unfolded in the park yesterday evening.

"Additional patrols have been put in place in the area.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 866 of 3 May.

