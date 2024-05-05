A child has died after a house fire in the early hours of 5 May in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police say they were called by the fire service to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive in the Undercliffe area of the city at 1.08am.

A woman and three other children managed to escape the property and were taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Police said: "A fourth child was found inside the address and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"A scene is currently in place at the address and police are working with the fire investigators to establish the exact cause of the fire."

