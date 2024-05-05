A man from Rossington in Doncaster is walking the 190 mile journey from coast to coast to raise funds for his local girls football team.

Charlie Grayson, his friend Albi and dog Steve set off on the walk from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hoods Bay in North Yorkshire on Sunday 5 May.

The pair are hoping to complete the trek in under six days and make it to the finish line by Friday 10 May.

The funds raised from the journey will go to towards buying new much-needed kit and equipment for Rossington FC Girls Under 10s team.

Grayson said the challenge is about much more than just the money however. He hopes it will help to raise aspirations in the community.

The club is run by volunteers. Sponsors and raising funds is the only way the team can afford to buy new equipment for the players.

"It'll make a huge difference, not only just for this team but for the whole community and young people.

"Life is difficult but with the right heart and the right attitude young people can achieve so much and we're hoping that's what we can show them.

"So not only will funds and donations buy kit and equipment, which is absolutely needed, but it's about giving these guys some aspirations and to inspire them for the future."

Heather Marsden is the Manager for Rossington FC Girls Under 10s team. She said: "It means a great deal, I can't believe he's doing it.

"He's amazing and I can't thank him enough for this. It's going to help us loads and make such a difference to these young girls."

You can find out more here on Charlie's fundraising page.

