After attending football fixtures around the country earlier this year, Hollywood star Will Ferrell has purchased a stake in Leeds United.

The 56-year-old has bought a stake in Leeds' majority shareholders 49ers Enterprises.

The investment group first bought into the club in May 2018.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow actor Russell Crowe and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Ferrell made appearances at games in London, Wrexham and Liverpool in February this year before investing in the set up at Elland Road.

Will Ferrell also attended the Merseyside derby at Anfield. Credit: PA

Just three games stand between Daniel Farke's side and a return to the Premier League after missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town on the final day.

Leeds travel to Norwich City for their Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Sunday 12 May before hosting the Canaries the following Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.