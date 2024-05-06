Four men have been charged after cocaine with a street value of £40m was seized from a van in a pub car park near Hull.

Officers from the National Crime Agency made the arrests after 500 kg of the class A drug were found in the back of a Vauxhall Vivaro in the car park of the Stags Head Inn in Lelley.

It is believed the drugs had been transferred from a larger vessel sailing off the coast of Hull a few hours earlier.

The smaller boat was found abandoned on rocks at Easington Beach.

All four were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to import class A drugs following an operation by the National Crime Agency with support from Humberside Police, the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and Border Force.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Alan French said: “This was a significant amount of cocaine and its seizure will be a sizeable blow to the organised crime group which attempted to smuggle it into the UK.

“There’s no doubt these drugs would have been sold into communities around the UK, fuelling further crime and exploitation.

“Working with our law enforcement partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt criminal activity, and protect the UK’s border security.

“Our investigation continues following these arrests.”

The four men are due to appear at Hull magistrates court today Monday 6 May .

