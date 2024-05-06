Detectives have arrested a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at a Sheffield park which left two boys in hospital.

Officers were called to Mortomley Park in High Green on Friday 3 May after reports of a fight between a group of people.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The two boys have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray.

The 17-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. She has since been bailed.

A 16-year-old boy has also now been arrested. He has also been bailed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.