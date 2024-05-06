Fourth arrest after suspected Sheffield park stabbing leaves two boys in hospital
Detectives have arrested a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at a Sheffield park which left two boys in hospital.
Officers were called to Mortomley Park in High Green on Friday 3 May after reports of a fight between a group of people.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, remain in hospital in a stable condition.
The two boys have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray.
The 17-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. She has since been bailed.
A 16-year-old boy has also now been arrested. He has also been bailed.
