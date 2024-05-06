An investigation is underway after a man's body was recovered from Brayford Pool in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene following reports a man was in the water close to the flyover bridge at around 12.40am today (Monday 6 May).

Officers alongside the fire service pulled the man's body from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been described as white, in his 50s with very short grey/blonde hair, grey/blonde facial hair, and a slim build. He was wearing dark trousers and jumper, and black trainers.

Police at the scene where a man's body was recovered from Brayford Pool

A force spokesperson said: "We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, and have now launched an investigation.

"We remain on scene by the fly-over end of the Brayford Pool on the Waterside North side, and officers are also conducting enquiries on the other side of the marina and in the nearby area.

"We expect to be in the area until at least the afternoon."

Police are asking anyone with information as to how the man came to be in the water to get in touch.

They are also appealing to people to check mobile phone footage for a man matching his description prior to or after he went into the water.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.