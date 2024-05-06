Motorists are being warned of delays on a major West Yorkshire motorway after several vehicles were involved in a collision.

There are miles of queues due to the incident which happened this morning (Monday 6 May) on M1 at junction 40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield).

Part of the northbound carriageway is closed with traffic being temporarily held as emergency crews deal with the incident.

It comes as restrictions are also in place on the A1 in both directions around B6474 Went Edge Road due to long-term roadworks causing more delays for motorists.

