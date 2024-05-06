Flash flooding is causing travel disruption around Bradford and Leeds after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit the region.

Surface water is affecting the M606 northbound carriageway at junction three A6177 Rooley Lane near the Staygate Roundabout where traffic is being temporarily held.

The road is closed in both directions.

A6181 Hall Ings in the city centre is closed in both directions with heavy traffic due to flooding from Chapel Street to Drake Street.

Flooding at Greengates near Bradford

There are also major delays on the ring road in Moortown near Leeds.

The railway line between Halifax and Bradford Interchange is blocked with trains being delayed by up to 30 minutes. Passengers are being warned to check before travelling.

The flooding was first reported around 4.40pm today (Monday 6 May).

There is a weather warning issued across Yorkshire with further downpours predicted.

