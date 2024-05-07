A shop linked to a charity which teaches new skills to adults with learning difficulties has received a wave of support following an anonymous 'poison pen' letter wishing it to fail.

Kreate, a home and giftware store which describes itself as a "sister centre" to Sheffield-based charity Work Ltd, received the letter in the post on Saturday.

Work Ltd's website says it provides support to people aged over 16 who have learning disabilities.

"Students can participate in a variety of activities including woodwork, gardening, textiles, arts and crafts, nature walks, sports, dance, music and drama," it says.

"Our experienced team of staff and tutors deliver a varied and engaging programme of activities, with the end goal of creating a product that will go on sale in our cafe or online shop."

The letter's anonymous author, who claims to be from the Neighbourhood Watch, wrote that they wished "not to welcome" the shop on Hutcliffe Wood Road in Beauchief, but "the opposite".

"We try not to encourage charity shops round the area or shops selling Blackpool style trinkets," they wrote.

"A lot of businesses needed by communitys [sic] have failed and I hope yours does too.

"Another grey painted trendy tat. Soon be countdown for you. Shutters will be permanently down."

The author then signed the letter from "residents unite (Bocking Lane)", supposedly in reference to a nearby street.

After posting about the letter on social media, Kreate received a wave of support in the comments from other people online.

"What an awful thing for someone to do," wrote Leah Grayson. "There’s some very sad people around, just ignore them.

"No idea who the 'we' is that they talk about, but I’m certain it’s just them. Keep doing what you do."

Another person, Rachael, said: "What a nasty thing to do! I’d love to see their face when you prove them wrong. Keep up the good work and ignore the haters."

Several people highlighted the irony of the increased publicity the letter had brought the shop, and the large number of supportive comments it had received as a result.

" Ironic that their ridiculous note has given you amazing publicity and awareness - I wish you the best of luck in continuing to ignore such closed-minded thinking," said Chris Wilcox.

A large number of people said they had not been aware of the shop before, but would now be visiting.

"I’m glad they’ve posted it, I didn’t know you existed until this," said Laura Marples. "I do now and will most certainly pop in and spend some dosh."

"Thank you for sharing this and making me aware of your lovely shop," wrote Lisa Staniforth. "I will be in to buy lots and lots and ensure you stay open."

Another woman, Angela, said: "This shop sounds amazing. I didn’t know it was there, but thanks to your mystery note writer, I now do!

"I shall pop in next week to spend some of my hard earned cash on your lovely goodies."

In follow-up posts, Kreate thanked everyone for their support, saying they had "turned this negative into such a positive for our charity".

"We are honestly blown away by the support we are receiving, it is truly incredible."

