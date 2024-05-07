A man who died after a serious assault at a pub has been named locally as Robert Hiscoe.

Police were called to The Butterbowl pub in Farnley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday 5 May to reports of a person injured in an altercation.

Mr Hiscoe was taken to hospital, but later died.

Nathaniel Philip, 35, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 7 May.

Several tributes to Mr Hiscoe, who was a painter and decorator, have been posted on social media, describing him as a "local hero" who was "loved by all".

A talented singer, he performed Facebook Live concerts during the Covid pandemic to support NHS Charities Together, raising over £16,000.

Robert Hiscoe (seated) singing with friend Nathan Daniels. Video courtesy of Wendy Daniels

Posting on the New Farnley Cricket Club Facebook page, Noel Bullock said everyone there was "deeply saddened and devastated" by the news.

"Rob was a local hero and very popular character around New Farnley and the wider Leeds community, fondly remembered during lockdown for entertaining everyone 'Vera Lynn' style with his nightly singing shows that lasted well into the early hours of the morning until the bottle of gin was no more, raising thousands of pounds for the NHS.

"Rob sung many times at the club, brightening up parties and celebrations with his wonderful voice making the events special and memorable, he also brightened up many living and dining rooms, hallway, stairs, landings, bedrooms and kitchens with his wonderful decorating skills," he said.

Another friend, Nathan Daniels, said Mr Hiscoe was often the "soul and party" of the pub where they had worked together.

"Absolutely heartbroken and will miss our songs together," he said.

"Till [sic] we meet again my mate. Heaven has gained one of the best."

