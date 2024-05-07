A man has been charged with murder following a serious assault at a Leeds pub.

Police were called to the Butterbowl pub in the Farnley area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 May, to reports a man had been injured following an altercation.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Nathaniel Philip, 35 of no fixed abode has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.