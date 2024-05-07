A man was found dead in the River Witham has been named by police as 58-year-old Darren Sweetland.

Officers were called to Brayford Pool in Lincoln on Monday after reports of a man in the water.

With assistance from the fire service, Lincolnshire Police pulled Mr Sweetland's body from the river, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have now been informed, and have asked for privacy while they deal with their loss.

The investigation into his unexplained death is ongoing, and police are continuing their appeal for anyone else with information to come forward.

