People in Hull have said one of the city's major rugby league teams "should have known" it was a bad move to enter into a sponsorship agreement with P&O Ferries, following the company's highly controversial termination of staff in 2022.

Hull KR announced on Friday that it had signed a "multi-year deal" with the ferry operator, but only a day later it announced a reversal of this decision following a large social media backlash.

Commenting on the club's post announcing the original deal, fans described the decision as "disgraceful", "shocking" and a "massive own goal".

One fan, Wayne Moore, said: "I am absolutely sickened that Hull KR has partnered with P&O Ferries today after the awful treatment of staff from Hull who were sacked and replaced.

"For the sake of a few quid I hope Rovers reconsider as this is the poorest decision they have made in my opinion since the new board."

P&O Ferries sacked almost 800 workers with immediate effect in March 2022 - including 82 seafarers on the Pride of Hull ferry from the city's port - in a move which was heavily criticised by unions and politicians on all sides. The staff were then largely replaced by agency workers who were paid lower wages.

The company said the decision had been "necessary" to ensure its survival.

P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite was grilled by MPs in a committee session on Tuesday.

The firm's chief executive, Peter Hebblethwaite, appeared in front of MPs on Tuesday, following an ITV News and The Guardian investigation which revealed the company was still paying some of its workers less than £5 per hour.

During the session, he admitted that he would not be able to live on the same wage, with Mr Hebblethwaite was accused of being a "modern day pirate".

In a statement on its website, Hull KR said it had entered into the partnership "in good faith" and that it was aware of P&O Ferries' "desire to contribute to the city of Hull".

It went on to say it had "underestimated the continuing depth of feeling" following the controversy of two years ago.

"As an east Hull institution looking to stay true to its values, it’s important to us that our community know we will always try to do the right thing, and to represent them in the best way possible," the statement said.

"Therefore, Hull KR have decided at this time it is inappropriate to continue with this partnership."

The U-turn has been well-received by fans online praising it as the "right decision", including Mr Moore, who followed up his previous post with another crediting the club for recognising the "strength of feeling".

"It takes guts to change course in business, so credit to all involved who advised the club on this matter," he said.

