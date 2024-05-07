Hull City FC has confirmed it has "parted ways" with head coach Liam Rosenior with immediate effect.

Although the Tigers lost 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle in the last game of the season, they finished seventh in the Championship - their highest finish for seven years.

Despite this, Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı, the club's chairman and owner, decided to sack Rosenior, saying their visions for the future are "not aligned".

In a statement on the club's website, Mr Ilıcalı said: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club. No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking.

“Since Liam’s arrival, we have enjoyed an open working relationship and progress has undoubtedly been made over the course of his tenure. He will always be a part of this family and I thank him for all his work.

“However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change. Our philosophy is clear, we will continue to drive this club forward, and whilst doing so I will continue to be open and transparent with our fans.

He continued: “I know what this football club can achieve, and we will not stop in the pursuit of that. We have worked hard over the last two years to develop our squad. We now have many highly talented players at our disposal and we will continue to invest and improve our playing personnel to give this club and its fans the success they deserve.”

Assistant coaches Justin Walker and Ben Warner have also parted company with the club.

Hull City said a recruitment process is underway and "no further comment" will be made until it is completed.

