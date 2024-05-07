The owner of an XL Bully who failed to register her dogs has appeared in court, in the first case of its kind in South Yorkshire.

Kylie Daley, 25, of Chapeltown, Sheffield, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to owning two XL Bully dogs and failing to register them with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Appearing before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the judge ordered that both dogs were destroyed.

In February, the legislation around owning and keeping an XL Bully dog changed, with owners required to register, insure, and neuter their animals following an increase in attacks across the country involving the breed.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney from South Yorkshire Police said: “The legislation around XL Bullys was brought in following a significant rise in attacks by the breed across the country. It is important to remember that all dogs can cause harm and fear, but dogs of bigger breeds, including the XL Bully have a greater power and drive.

“If you are a dog owner, please remember to act responsibly, know your dog and reduce risks where possible; everyone has a responsibility for our community’s safety.

“If you have concerns about a dog, please get in touch. We will not seize or remove a dog unnecessarily, but we can safeguard vulnerable people, including children living in the property and work with the owner to ensure everyone’s safety."

Following Daley’s appearance, she has 21 days to appeal the judge’s judgement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.