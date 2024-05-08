The Army bomb squad has been called to a property in Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire where a number of 'suspicious items' were found.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called at around 7.10 today (May 8) by police executing a warrant on Brierley Road.

A 100m cordon is currently in place as a precaution while emergency services work together at the scene.

There are some road closures and public transport may also be disrupted. Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation. We will update you again as soon as we have more information."

