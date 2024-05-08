Around 130 homes are being evacuated within a 100m cordon surrounding a property in Grimethorpe.

The cordon was put in place earlier today (8 May) after police found 'suspicious items' whilst executing a warrant at an address on Brierley Road.

The Army bomb squad were called in and a number of fire engines are also at the scene while emergency services continue their investigation.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and remains in custody.

Those residents affected have been advised they may be out of their homes for 48 hours and are asked to pack a bag with all the essentials they may need for the next couple of days - giving consideration to any medication and also their pets.

Police and council officials are giving advice to residents

Barnsley Council has opened a rest centre at St Luke's Church for residents who don't have anywhere else to go during the evacuation.

There are no schools within the cordon and pupils at Milefield Primary, Ladywood Primary and Outwood Academy can be collected at usual at pick-up time. Parents have been contacted directly about further arrangements.

Emergency services, the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and other partners remain in the area.

Mutli-agency response to the Grimethorpe incident

All roads within the 100m cordon are closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, gold commander, said: "We are very grateful to local residents for their continued patience and understanding as we carry out our vital work.

"This has already greatly helped our response and public safety will remain at the forefront of our minds as this investigation progresses."

Coun Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re working closely with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police, and we have staff out in the area supporting their response.

"We have opened a rest centre at St Luke’s Church for people who are being evacuated and don’t have anywhere else to go. I urge local people to follow the advice from the police and keep them and their families safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.