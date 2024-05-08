It was a couple of years ago now that ITV Calendar met Jim Morton- the Yorkshire man who spent over a year trekking nearly 9,000 miles around the coast of Great Britain.

The Navy veteran took on the challenge to raise money for the Gurkhas - who he worked alongside.

No w he's back and planning to walk the length of Normandy's D Day Beaches- where his father served 80 years ago.

Jim, from Penistone, walked the length of the British Coastline in September 2022. It took him 537 days to complete.

Walking the coastline in 2022

But he’s not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

His next challenge will see him walk the length of Normandy’s D Day Beaches from Utah to Sword- where his father served 80 years ago.

Just a boy - Jim Norton's father

"When you look at the photos of him, he was 21, but he only looked about 12 to be honest on some of the pictures. It must have been terrifying for him."

Like his father Jim also spent time in the navy- serving alongside many Gurkhas on HMS Gurkha.

Following in his father's footsteps - Jim Morton as a young sailor

His walk and the proceeds of his book have raised over £40,000 for the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

But he hopes this next challenge will help him to reach his £50,000 target.

"The Gurkas fought for us for over 200 years, we even lost 15 in Afghanistan, so its not just a second world war thing."

Jim will set out in early June- with his support team- wife Sue driving the route in their camper van.

He’s looking forward to meeting other veterans along the way.

"There'll be the Americans, Canadians, there'll be everybody there and I'm hoping its going to be a big celebration of the lives of tyhe people that were lost - and the ones that survived as well".

