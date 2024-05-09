A woman who abseiled down the Empire State building for charity has described the experience as "exhilarating" but "nerve-wracking".

Katie Cross from Doncaster was one of 20 people - including celebrities such as rock star and actor Jared Leto and actress Jodie Turner-Smith - who took part in the fundraising event at the iconic New York City landmark in support of The Outward Bound Trust.

The charity's mission is to change young people’s lives through challenge, learning, and adventure, and counts Princess Beatrice - who was there watching - among its trustees.

So far, the event has raised more than £2.4 million in donations.

"It was an amazing experience, I can't believe I've done it really," said Ms Cross, who is also a trustee for the charity.

"I felt like my legs were shaking, but everyone kept saying how calmed I seemed," she said

"You've got to take that step and see what you're actually capable of, you can do amazing things when you put your mind to it."

She said she tried to "focus on the task at hand" but also wanted to "savour the moment".

Ms Cross was watched by Princess Beatrice as she and other trustees completed the challenge.

"I was trying to look around, but I didn't want to look down really. [I'm] generally not too bothered about [heights], but at that height it was a bit scary to say the least," she said.

Although she has not abseiled before, Ms Cross said she has taken part in other adventures with The Outward Bound Trust, including and Arctic expedition.

"It's really [about] pushing the boundaries of what you can achieve really, and stepping outside your comfort zone," she said.

Once she got the bottom, Ms Cross said there was "definitely a bit of a sense of relief"

"[For] the last bit, you come away [from the building] and you're like 'oh gosh, I'm just hanging here'," she said.

"To get back on the ground, it was good!"

And the best bit of it all?

"Just the views, it was incredible to see the whole of New York City, and it was a sunny day. I'll never forget it really."

