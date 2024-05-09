Nearly a dozen schools in North Yorkshire have been contacted by fake workmen offering to paint parking lines or zebra crossings.

North Yorkshire Police warned of some schools in Hambleton and one in York that had been contacted by a man claiming to work for the Highways Agency.

As part of his ruse, he said he had "left over line-painting material" and offered to touch up some parking spaces and a zebra crossing on the school premises.

After work was completed the man then demanded excessive payment for the work which was substandard.

Payment was not made and he left the premises.

Since the warning from the police, a further seven schools in York and Scarborough have reported the same scam.

A similar suspect has been described on all occasions, as white skinned but tanned, around 6ft tall and aged about 25 to 30.

He is described as having white, straight teeth and short blonde hair with the front gelled up.

He wore a brand new yellow hi-viz top without any brandings, drove a white unmarked van and had the the correct tools to undertake the work.

It has been confirmed the suspect does not work for the Highways Agency.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The 'left-over paint' scam is used by criminals who offer ambiguous verbal quotes for a low price and then charge inflated prices when work is completed. They may make demands for payments.

“The work is often completed to a low standard with substandard materials. A variation on the scam is to offer resurfacing work.

“While on this occasion it appears schools are being targeted, other organisations such as churches, hospitals, sports clubs and private businesses - anywhere with car parks really - need to be vigilant.”

They added that any schools or any other organisations who have been approached to contact them if they have CCTV of the vehicle or suspect.

