A man who sexually abused children over three decades has been jailed after being found guilty of more than 30 sexual offences.

George Thorley, of Moorbottom in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, was sentenced to 27 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, for 32 offences including rape between the 1970s and 1990s in locations across England.

The 74-year-old was described as posing a "genuine danger" to children by detectives investigating his offending in Durham, London and West Yorkshire.

He will also have to register on the sexual offences register for life.

The court heard that Thorley had committed offences against seven child victims, both boys and girls, with the first taking place in 1973 and the last in 1995.

His "horrific" crime s came to police attention after three of the victims, one each from West Yorkshire, London and Durham, came forward independently of each other.

These reports led to police enquires in all three areas, resulting in a total of seven victims being identified - two in West Yorkshire, four in London and one in Durham.

Thorley was arrested in March 2021 and eventually charged in 2022.

Det Con Holly O’Neill from West Yorkshire Police said: “We welcome the sentencing of Thorley today for the horrific sexual abuse he inflicted upon young victims over a three decade period of offending.

“They should be absolutely commended for their bravery in coming forwards and reporting the offences committed by Thorley who has clearly been a dedicated serial sex offender.

“Police never underestimate the courage it takes to report these offences and we can promise victims we will do all we can to seek justice for them.”

