A man accused of murdering a "talented singer" who raised thousands of pounds for the NHS during Covid pandemic lockdowns will stand trial later this year.Nathaniel Philip, 35, of no fixed abode, made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday charged with 37-year-old Robert Hiscoe's murder.

He died following a serious assault at The Butterbowl pub in Farnley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday 5 May. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Tributes have since poured in for Mr Hiscoe, a Leeds United fan, on social media, with one user describing him as a "talented singer" who had previously performed at The Butterbowl.

A fundraiser has been launched by his friends, with the money intended to go towards helping his wife and two daughters. A tenth of the funds raised will also go to the NHS.

Mr Philip was told he would next appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 6 this year for a plea, trial and preparation hearing, with a trial date of 28 October also set.

He has been remanded into custody.

