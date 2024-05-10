Two people have been charged after a bomb scare led to the evacuation of more than 100 properties.

Police set up a 100m cordon in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, on Wednesday 8 May after suspicious items were found at a property on Brierley Road.

Bomb disposal officers were called as a precaution before the items were removed and the area was deemed safe for residents from 130 properties to return.

It followed an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit into the transportation of firearms into the UK.

Ian Claughton, 58, and Lesley Claughton, 57, both of Brierley Road, have been charged with bringing a realistic firearm into the UK, two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possessing a firearm and producing class B drugs.

Ian Claughton has also been charged with setting a man trap with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Both are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates court on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Al Burns, from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "First of all I would like to express my gratitude to our partners at South Yorkshire Police and the NCA, but most importantly the community in Grimethorpe whose patience and support was greatly appreciated whilst we conducted our enquiries."

