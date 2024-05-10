The Rob Burrow marathon and half-marathon return to Leeds this weekend with around 14,000 runners expected to take part.

The event, created in honour of the former Leeds Rhinos rugby legend's battle with motor neurone disease (MND), will take place on Sunday 12 May 2024.

Last year's inaugural event – a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – saw emotional scenes as ex-teammate, friend and fellow campaigner Kevin Sinfield carried Rob over the finish line.

This year the crowds will have a chance to see Rob and Kevin again and cheer on the thousands taking part.

The 2024 marathon is expected to raise millions of pounds for MND charities and a new research centre in Leeds, alongside a host of other local charities.

When and where is the event taking place?

Runners taking on the 26.2 mile route will start at 9am at Headingley Stadium.

It will wind its way through Leeds on a circular route, ending at the famous sports ground.

Half marathon runners will set off at 10am.

Which roads will be closed?

St Michael’s Lane in Headingley will close to vehicles from 4am on Sunday, before North Lane and Cardigan Road follow suit at 6am.

Closures of selected roads will begin between 6am and 7.30am in other parts of Headingley and Far Headingley.

Further closures will then come into force from 8.30am in the Adel, Lawnswood and Bramhope areas, and from 9am around Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

Affected roads along the route will be reopened on a rolling basis through the day as soon as it is safe to do so.

Further road closure information – including a list of vehicle crossing points and leaflets giving access details for individual areas – can be found here.

The Half Marathon route

Bus diversions in place

There will be some disruption to bus services due to the road closures listed above.

Passengers are urged to check before travelling for any further changes.

Affected services:

1 Beeston – Leeds – Lawnswood

From the start of service until approx 5.30pm -Towards Lawnswood

Stops Missed: All between Leeds – Lawnswood until 5.30pm. Service suspended Leeds - Lawnswood. Towards Beeston. Services starting from Albion Street (Headrow M) then via Park Row (City Square G) then a normal route to Beeston via Neville Street.

Stops Missed: All until Albion Street Headrow M. Catch From: Headrow M, City Square G & Station E.

6 Leeds - Holt Park

From the start of service until approx 5.30pm - Towards Holt Park.

From the bus station on to The Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, crossing Ring Road continuing on Spen Lane to resume a normal route from Otley Old Road.

Stops Missed: Headrow L & Merrion B. Catch From: Bus station & Headrow E. Towards Leeds. A normal route to Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at The Headrow into the Bus Station.

8 Leeds - Holt Park

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Towards Holt Park. From the bus station on to the Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, crossing Ring Road continuing on Spen Lane, Otley Old Road, Holtdale Approach into Holt Park.

Stops Missed: Headrow L & Merrion B. Catch From: Bus station & Headrow E.

Towards Leeds. From Holt Park then via Holtdale Approach, Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into the Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stop between Holt Park & Leeds.

19 & 19A Ireland Wood/Tinshill – Garforth

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Towards Garforth. A normal route to Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at The Headrow.

Stops Missed: All Stops between Spen Lane and Burley Road. Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill. A normal route to Burley Road then continuing on Burley Road until Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane to resume a normal route.

Stops Missed: All Stops between Burley Road and Spen Lane.

27 Leeds - Guiseley

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Towards Guiseley. Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via The Headrow, Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, Butcher Hill to resume a normal route.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill. City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow L & Merrion B. Catch From: Bus station & Headrow E.

Towards Leeds. A normal route to Butcher Hill then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

28 Leeds - Adel

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Towards Adel. A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Clay Pit Lane, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, Moortown Roundabout, Ring Road Moortown, Weetwood Lane to resume a normal route.

Stops Missed: All stops between Woodhouse Lane (Merrion B) and Long Causeway (Adel). Towards Leeds. A normal route to Long Causeway then via Ring Road Moortown, Moortown Roundabout, King Lane, Scott Hall Road, Clay Pit Lane to resume a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Stops Missed: All stops between Long Causeway (Adel) and Woodhouse Lane (Merrion C).

33 & 34 Leeds – Otley

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Otley Bus Station Closed 9am-3pm approx - Towards Otley. A normal route to Bradford Road then via Piper Lane, Westgate, Clapgate, Bridge Street, Cattle Market Street using the coach stop.

Stops Missed: Otley Bus Station closed. Towards Leeds. Starting from Cattle Market Street then via North Parade, Courthouse Street, Clapgate, Westgate, Piper Lane to resume at Bradford Road.

Stops Missed: Otley Bus Station closed. Catch From: Cattle Market Street.

56 Moor Grange – Whinmoor

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Towards Moor Grange. A normal route to The Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane to resume normal route at Queenswood Drive.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive. City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow K, Merrion B Catch From: Victoria H.

Towards Whinmoor. A normal route to Queenswood Drive then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate to resume normal route at The Headrow.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive. City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow N & Merrion C. Catch From: Victoria P.

91 Pudsey – Halton Moor

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Service suspended Pudsey – Halton Moor.

Stops Missed: All between Pudsey – Halton Moor until 5.30pm.

820 & 821 DalesBus - Keighley to Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir

Towards Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir.

The 9.25am & 10.25am journeys from Keighley Bus Station will divert in Otley from Bradford Road via Westgate, Clapgate, Bridge Street and will use the coach stop/temporary bus stop on Cattle Market Street in Otley. (Otley Bus Station will be closed).

Otley Bus Station will be closed so journeys from Otley will start from the coach stand/temporary bus stop on Cattle Market Street then travel via North Parade, Courthouse Street, Bridge Street to resume a normal route to Farnley Lane.

All journeys from Otley up to and including the 2.17pm will start from the coach stop/ temporary bus stop and follow the same route.

874 Wetherby – Buckden

Towards Buckden.

A normal route to Leeds then via Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Commercial Road, Abbey Road, New Road Side, Rawdon Road, Leeds Road, New Road Side, New Road, Leeds Road, Otley Road, Bradford Road, to Burley-in-Wharfedale then resuming a normal route to Buckden.

Towards Wetherby. Normal route towards Wetherby.

X84 Leeds – Otley

From start of service until approx 5.30pm. Service suspended Leeds - Ilkley. Stops Missed: All between Leeds – Ilkley until 5.30pm.

A2 Bradford – Leeds Bradford Airport - Harrogate

Towards Bradford. Service suspended between Harrogate – Otley 9.55am-2.55pm. The 8.55am from Harrogate will be able to cross at Pool. A full service to Bradford will depart Harrogate bus station at 3.55pm.

Towards Harrogate Departures from Bradford at: 8.25am, 9.25am, 10.25am, 11.25am, 12.25pm and 1.25pm will terminate at Leeds Bradford Airport. A full service to Harrogate to resume at 2.25pm from Bradford.

A3 Bradford – Leeds Bradford Airport – Otley - Weston Estate - Wharfedale Hospital - Otley

Towards Otley/Leeds Bradford Airport & Weston Estate Journeys between Bradford and Otley will divert via Leeds Bradford Airport & Guiseley. From Bradford: 8am, 9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm will run to Otley.

A Shuttle Service will be running between Otley to Weston Estate & Wharfedale Hospital as a circular – through passengers are advised that they will need to change buses in Otley.

Shuttle services will depart from Cattle Market Street.

Drop Off locations

There will be two designated drop-off points available.

West side of Headingley Drop Off – Cardigan Road > Cardigan Lane > Chapel Lane > Newport Road and back out southbound on Cardigan Road.

East side of Headingley Drop off– Drop off at the end of Shaw Lane (LS6 4AA) left onto Grove Lane.

