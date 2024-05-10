An 18-year-old man from Hull who attacked a police dog and its handler with a shovel after refusing to pay a taxi fare has been jailed.

Keane Pyzer, of High Street, appeared at Hull Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences at an earlier hearing, including threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, and actual bodily harm.

Pyzer had refused to pay for his taxi after being dropped off at an address on Amberley Close in Bransholme.

John Bottomley, prosecuting, told the court that Pyzer came out of the house and attacked the cab with a shovel.

Armed police were called to the address and forced their way into the house.

A dog handler with his dog saw Pyzer at the top of the stairs, shouting and being abusive and still armed with the shovel.

"He threatened to kill the police dog, having seen it," said Mr Bottomley.

Pyzer, still at the top of the stairs, was asked to be compliant and he was warned about what would happen if he was not. The police dog was sent up the stairs.

He then hit the police dog with the shovel.

The police officer tried to detain Pyzer but the teenager raised the shovel above his head and tried to swing it towards the policeman's head.

The officer put his hands up but he suffered an cut on his arm and passed out because of the loss of blood.

Pyzer was eventually arrested.

The officer later said that the police dog was his "best mate" and that the dog could have been killed or seriously injured.

The dog suffered a bruise to its abdomen and had to be taken to a vets.

Pyzer had convictions for 14 previous offences, including two of assaulting an emergency worker and others of possessing an offensive weapon, affray and threatening behaviour, all from last year.

He also pleaded guilty to the use of threatening behaviour to cause distress, making off without making payment, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Pyzer was sent to a young offenders' institution for two years and 11 months.

Judge John Thackray KC told Pyzer: "The taxi driver, who you refused to pay, who you threatened with a garden spade and a glass, was playing a valuable role in our community and, to a degree, was vulnerable.

"The police officer was, again, serving the community. The animal that you struck with a spade was, again, there to protect and serve the public. All of your victims deserve and will receive the protection of the courts.

"This was a prolonged and violent incident and, no doubt, your victims were significantly affected by your conduct."

The taxi driver later said:"No one has the right to assault me and make me scared for my safety, especially when I am doing my job." This had never happened to him before.

