Fire service crews are battling a moorland fire in Marsden, West Yorkshire.

Teams from eight stations have been called to Blakeley Reservoir and specialist wildifre units are also in attendance.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from across West Yorkshire are in attendance at a Moorland Fire in Marsden.

"The fire is approx 300m x 300m and specialist Wildfire crews are dealing with the incident."

