In pictures: The Northern Lights in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
The Northern Lights might be visible in northern parts of the UK again on Saturday after having brought some spectacular skies to Yorkshire and Lincolnshire overnight.
The bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Here are some of the best images from around the region. You can send your own pictures to weatherphotos@itv.com or tweet @itvcalendar
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.