In pictures: The Northern Lights in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

The Northern Lights might be visible in northern parts of the UK again on Saturday after having brought some spectacular skies to Yorkshire and Lincolnshire overnight.

The bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Here are some of the best images from around the region. You can send your own pictures to weatherphotos@itv.com or tweet @itvcalendar

The lights captured in Beverley Credit: Peter Coates

Above the River Welland in South Lincolnshire Credit: Will Bowell

People in Knaresborough also spotted the rare phenomenon Credit: Andrew Hull

Bramley, South Yorkshire Credit: Sophie Walker

People watching the display on Otley Chevin Credit: Sarah Presto

Above houses in Penistone Credit: Jenny Thompson

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.