Play Brightcove video

Video report by Sarah Clark.

Three daughters are taking part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in support of their father, who has motor neurone disease (MND).

David Wilson, from Todmorden in West Yorkshire, was recovering from blood cancer when he was diagnosed with MND in 2020.

David, who was a keen cyclist and fell runner, is now unable to walk and has lost all independent mobility in his arms and hands.

His daughter Ailsa told ITV News Calendar: " There's something about watching a parent slowly vanish that you'll just never get over.

"Now, with this marathon being almost dedicated to MND - it's just raised so much awareness."

David completed the marathon last year with his wife Helen.

David will be cheering on his daughters Ailsa and Skye, who are taking part in the 26.2 mile race, as well as Kelly who is running the half marathon.

It comes after he completed the first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon last year - with his wife Helen pushing him in his wheelchair to the finish line.

David said: "For me it was fairly easy, I just sat back in my buggy and let the world go by.

"It was fantastic, so many people kept touching me on the hand as they ran by - saying well done to me and keep going."

David with his daughter Kelly at the race. Credit: Family handout

The former University of Huddersfield lecturer has taken part in several other fundraising challenges since his diagnosis to raise money and awareness for MND charities.

His daughters are now taking over the family's efforts, hoping to raise money for the MND Association.

David's wife Helen told ITV News Calendar: "Telling our girls that their dad had cancer was tough.

"But telling them he's not going to survive the next one was one of the hardest things we've done."

Jack Rose, 83, is the oldest marathon participant.

Ailsa and Skye are two of around 10,000 people taking part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2024.

They're joined by 83-year-old Jack Rose - the oldest participant this year. It will be his first ever marathon.

Jack's fundraising in memory of his sister, who died from Muscular Dystrophy.

He told ITV News Calendar: "I think Rob is an inspiration, I saw him doing the marathon so I started park run.

"Now I thought I'd try the marathon - a step up."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.