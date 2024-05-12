Thousands of runners have set off on the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, honouring the Leeds Rhinos legend.

More than 14,000 people have started both the 26-mile run around the city, and the half marathon which began an hour later.

The marathon was set up in 2023 to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities and a new MND centre in Leeds - following rugby league legend Rob Burrow's diagnosis in 2019.

This year it's expected to raise millions of pounds for both of these charities, alongside a host of other good causes.

Here's a round-up of pictures and videos from the day so far.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield give messages of support to everyone taking part (credit: MND Association & Jane Tomlinson's Run For All).

