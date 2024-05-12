Police have made an arrest following the discovery of a body near a road in North Lincolnshire.

Police were called to the A18 in Wrawby on Saturday morning, 11 May, to reports a man had been found dead near Melton Road.

Humberside Police said: "Following lines of enquiry, a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

"He remains in our custody whilst our enquiries continue."

A police cordon was put in place in the area while officers carried out their investigation.

The force has not yet released the identity of the man found but said his family has been informed.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and saw a man walking to get in touch.

