Police have released images of a man they wish to trace after a significant amount of money was stolen from a children's charity.

Officers received reports of a burglary at Barnardo’s charity shop in Retford just before 5pm on Wednesday, 1 May.

A man is thought to have entered the restricted staffing area of the shop, before stealing a large sum of money from the safe and fleeing the scene.

Police have now released some images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Carl Forman, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a despicable crime taking charitable funds to help and support children and young people in need.

"We are determined to catch the person responsible and ensure justice is served."

