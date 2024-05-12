Police search for man after money stolen from Barnado's charity in Retford

Officers want to speak to a man in connection with the incident. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Police have released images of a man they wish to trace after a significant amount of money was stolen from a children's charity.

Officers received reports of a burglary at Barnardo’s charity shop in Retford just before 5pm on Wednesday, 1 May.

A man is thought to have entered the restricted staffing area of the shop, before stealing a large sum of money from the safe and fleeing the scene.

Police have now released some images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Carl Forman, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a despicable crime taking charitable funds to help and support children and young people in need.

"We are determined to catch the person responsible and ensure justice is served."

