Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a crowbar came into conduct with a live electrical conductor, causing an explosion.

A c ompany has been fined £200,000 after one of their workers suffered burns to his face and body in an electrical explosion.

The man was moving heavy duty cables with a metal crowbar when the bar came into contact with a live electrical conductor, causing an explosion.

He was contracted to work for New Earth Solutions (West) Limited, also known as Mid UK Recycling, at their recycling plant at Copper Hill industrial estate in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

As well as suffering serious burns, the explosion caused the man to fall from the platform and sustain a broken arm, fractured ribs and a dislocated knee cap.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the task was not part of the normal workload for the injured worker and that he had not received any training with regards to undertaking electrical work.

The task had not been properly planned nor risk assessed and the electrical cables were not isolated before work began.

In addition, the level of supervision provided was inadequate and safety devices on the electrical supply had been set inappropriately, prioritising continuity of supply over safety of the electrical circuit.

HSE inspector Tim Nicholson said: " This incident could so easily have been avoided by properly planning the task, ensuring that all workers involved were suitably competent and making sure that electrical conductors were isolated before the work began.

"Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.