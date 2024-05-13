The mother of a one punch killer has been jailed after trying to prevent police officers from accessing her son's phone.

Scott Akester, 31, died in hospital after a single-punch attack on a night out in Hull in November 2022.

Michael Pearson, now 31, was jailed for more than seven years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Robert Stevenson, prosecuting, said that, after the attack, Michael Pearson texted his girlfriend, friends and brother about what happened to Mr Akester.

His brother had been on the night out and was there at the time of the assault. Michael Pearson suggested that Mr Akester "had it coming" because of a falling out with Michael's brother during the evening.

He said in messages that he "sparked him out" and that Mr Akester's head hit the ground very hard.

He was panicking about a couple who had been close to the assault because they might be possible witnesses. He told his girlfriend, brother and friends to delete their text messages.

Shortly before handing himself in, Michael Pearson made Google searches about the likely sentence for manslaughter.

Mr Stevenson said: "It was obvious that his phone was going to be of considerable assistance in the investigation."

Michael Pearson was jailed for seven and a half years. Credit: MEN Media

Michael Pearson was dropped off at the police station by his mother, Joanne Pearson, and his brother. His phone was still working and registering on phone masts at this time.

Police went to Joanne Pearson's home at 11pm on 19 November over a claim that Michael's car had been stolen. "It had not been stolen," said Mr Stevenson.

The car had been used to take Michael Pearson and Mr Akester for their night out and had been moved by Joanne Pearson during the following day to the brother's home.

Joanne Pearson and Michael's brother were arrested that evening on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the report of the stolen car.

She was wearing a dressing gown and she was allowed to get changed. She put on a coat and the broken phone of Michael Pearson was in the pocket. She said that she needed the toilet twice in quick succession.

She took off the coat with the broken phone in the pocket and she put it on her bed. She put on a different coat before she was searched and taken into custody.

She made no comment during police interview to all questions but said in a statement that she had no idea where Michael Pearson's phone was.

"The phone was of significant importance during the trial of Michael Pearson," said Mr Stevenson.

When police found the phone at Joanne Pearson's home, in her coat pocket, it was in a plastic bag and had been smashed and doused in acetone or a similar liquid.

"The prosecution can't say when the phone was destroyed," said Mr Stevenson. It was during the afternoon or evening of November 19, at a time when Mr Akester was gravely ill.

Joanne Pearson, a 61-year-old retired social worker, admitted committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Charlotte Baines, mitigating, said that Joanne Pearson had no previous convictions. At the time, she was "somewhat in a state of emotional turmoil" but she understood the impact of Mr Akester's death on his family and friends.

"She has shown exceptional victim empathy," said Miss Baines. "She feels dreadfully sympathetic and sorrowful for their loss. She was going through some emotional turmoil and she let a very strong misguided loyalty take over her that day."

Joanne Pearson did not know what material was on the phone. "That lessens the seriousness of the offence," said Miss Baines. At the time, Mr Akester had not died but Joanne Pearson knew that he was gravely ill at that time.

"The police did have to get over some hurdles in order to obtain the material," said Miss Baines.

"The police, of course, retrieved that information. It was capable of being used and was used at the trial. It did not have any detrimental effect on the Crown's ability to prosecute the trial.

"She made a very serious error of judgement out of misguided loyalty. She, deep down, did not want the police to have the phone and recognises the extreme error of her conduct in that respect.

"It was wholly and utterly out of her character."

There were numerous character references for her. She started as a nursery nurse before retraining, graduating from Hull University and becoming a social worker, with a managerial role in safeguarding children.

She retired in 2021 after 20 years in that sort of work and she helped to look after Michael Pearson's two children, aged four and two.

"She has given to her community, not just by the work that she has undertaken, but in a number of roles in volunteering and she has done charity work," said Miss Baines.

Pearson had set up a charity connected with mental health and she helped to run that behind the scenes. She was involved with a school "in terms of governance".

Judge John Thackray KC told Pearson: "You knew that your son was involved in assaulting his friend and you appreciated the significance of your son's mobile telephone. It was a critically important piece of evidence.

"It contained important bad character evidence but, perhaps most importantly, the contents demonstrated that your son's actions were unlawful and contrary to self-defence.

"Despite that, having left your son at the police station, you damaged the telephone and did your best to keep it from the police. It caused significant delays in the investigation and that culminated in an application to vacate your son's trial only three days before the trial was due to commence.

"I rejected that application but I have no doubt that the application itself caused distress and concern to the family of Scott Akester. I accept that you were in a state of turmoil.

"Ultimately, only appropriate punishment can be achieved by way of an immediate custodial sentence."

Pearson nodded to the judge and looked down as she was led out of the secure dock to be taken down to the cells.

During an earlier hearing before Hull Magistrates' Court, a previous charge against Joanne Pearson of assisting an offender was withdrawn.

After the hearing, the family of Mr Akester said in a statement: "For our family, it wasn't about what sentence was going to be given, it was about her being accountable for her actions.

"We are now pleased this process has now completed and all the heartache we have had to go through over the last 18 months has come to an end. We will now strive to move forward with our charity, One Punch Hull and East Yorkshire, keeping Scott's memory alive for years to come.

"We will continue our work in raising awareness of the risks of one-punch attacks to stop other families going through what we have and other children growing up without their daddy, as Ella is now doing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.