A convicted killer who murdered his pregnant partner and three children has allegedly attacked a fellow prisoner, according to press reports.

Damien Bendall is currently serving a whole life order after killing Terri Harris, her children, John Paul and Lacey Bennett, and Lacey's friend, Connie Gent, in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 19, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to murder after attacking the four victims with a claw hammer. He also pleaded guilty to raping 11-year-old Lacey.

It's been reported that Bendall has attacked a fellow inmate in the head with a claw hammer during a jail workshop at Frankland Prison in Durham.

The victim is currently in hospital and is alleged to be in a life-threatening condition.

Durham Constabulary confirmed that it was investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a Prison Service spokesperson said it couldn't comment on a live police investigation, but that "prisoners who are violent face tough punishments".

Neither service confirmed that Bendall was involved in the incident.

