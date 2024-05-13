A man who drove more than 250 miles in a bid to kill his own father has been jailed for life.

Shahzan Hussain travelled from his home in south Wales to Bradford, where he repeatedly stabbed his father, Abdul Rouf.

The attack took place in the garden of his father's home in Undercliffe on 9 April, 2023.

The 34-year-old went on trial at Bradford Crown Court, but eventually pleaded guilty to attempted murder on 1 February, 2024.

Hussain, of Robert Street in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life with a minimum of nearly 13 years on 13 May, 2024.

Det Insp Laura Casey, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a horrific and sustained attack and the victim is very lucky to be alive today.

"Hussain drove hundreds of miles to carry out the attack and had previously threatened the victim over a number of years.

"I hope today’s lengthy sentence provides the victim with some comfort in knowing that he will be behind bars for a very long time.

"West Yorkshire Police takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and would encourage anyone who has been a victim to come forward and report it to us."

