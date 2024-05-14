A man who was arrested over the death of an ice hockey player during a match in Sheffield has been rebailed.

Adam Johnson died on October 28 last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The 29-year-old American, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

On Thursday he was rebailed until June 26, the force confirmed in a statement.

It added: “Adam’s loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds as this complex investigation continues.”

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

In January Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since January 1.

This followed the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision in December to mandate the use of neck laceration protectors for its competitions.

