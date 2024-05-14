Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in the face in a residential street in Leeds.

Officers were called to Mardale Crescent in Seacroft at around 7.18.pm on Monday 13 May to reports of a shooting.

The man was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed he was receiving treatment for a bullet wound to his face.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A scene has been put in place where the incident is believed to have happened.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, said the force treat the use of firearms "extremely seriously" and that extensive enquiries were underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

She said:"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything at the time or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area.”

